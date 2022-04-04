Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 31
Stade Marcel Picot / 04.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-nancy/teamcenter.shtml
AS Nancy-Lorraine
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
AS Nancy-Lorraine - AC Ajaccio

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Nancy-Lorraine logo
AS Nancy-Lorraine jersey
AS Nancy-Lorraine
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Nancy-Lorraine

AC Ajaccio

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
31199366
2
Paris FCPAR
31168756
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
311510655
4
AC AjaccioAJA
30167755
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
31159754
20
AS Nancy-LorraineNCY
30581723
