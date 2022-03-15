Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 29
Stade Marcel Picot / 15.03.2022
AS Nancy-Lorraine
Rescheduled
-
-
Paris FC
AS Nancy-Lorraine - Paris FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Nancy-Lorraine jersey
AS Nancy-Lorraine
Paris FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Nancy-Lorraine

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
28169357
2
Paris FCPAR
28167555
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
28149551
4
AC AjaccioAJA
28156751
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
28138747
20
AS Nancy-LorraineNCY
28481620
