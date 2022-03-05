Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 27
Stade René-Gaillard / 05.03.2022
Chamois Niortais
Rescheduled
-
-
AC Ajaccio
Chamois Niortais - AC Ajaccio Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais
AC Ajaccio
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

AC Ajaccio

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
26159254
2
Paris FCPAR
26156551
3
AC AjaccioAJA
26146648
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
26129545
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
26128644
7
Chamois NiortaisNIO
261051135
