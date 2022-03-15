Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 29
Stade René-Gaillard / 15.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Advertisement
Ad

Chamois Niortais - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
28169357
2
Paris FCPAR
28167555
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
28149551
4
AC AjaccioAJA
28156751
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
28138747
11
Chamois NiortaisNIO
281051335
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rodez Aveyron
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
15/03
Nîmes Olympique
-
-
AJ Auxerre
15/03
AS Nancy-Lorraine
-
-
Paris FC
15/03
SC Bastia
-
-
USL Dunkerque
15/03

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Chamois Niortais and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 March 2022.

Catch the latest Chamois Niortais and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.