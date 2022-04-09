Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 32
Stade de Roudourou / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
En Avant de Guingamp - Toulouse FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

En Avant de Guingamp

Toulouse FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
31199366
2
AC AjaccioAJA
31177758
3
Paris FCPAR
31168756
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
311510655
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
31159754
7
En Avant de GuingampGUI
311012942
