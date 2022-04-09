Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 32
Stade Bonal / 09.04.2022
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
AS Nancy-Lorraine
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - AS Nancy-Lorraine

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
AS Nancy-Lorraine logo
AS Nancy-Lorraine jersey
AS Nancy-Lorraine
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

AS Nancy-Lorraine

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
31199366
2
AC AjaccioAJA
31177758
3
Paris FCPAR
31168756
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
311510655
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
31159754
20
AS Nancy-LorraineNCY
31581823
