Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 38
Stade Bonal / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dijon-fco/teamcenter.shtml
Dijon FCO
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - Dijon FCO

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Dijon FCO

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
372310479
2
AC AjaccioAJA
37219772
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
372011671
4
Paris FCPAR
371910867
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
371910867
11
Dijon FCODIJ
371371746
