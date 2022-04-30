Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 36
Stade Bonal / 30.04.2022
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
SC Bastia
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - SC Bastia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
SC Bastia
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
352210376
2
AC AjaccioAJA
35208768
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
351811665
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
351810764
5
Paris FCPAR
35189863
12
SC BastiaBAS
359161043
