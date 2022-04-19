Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 34
Stade Bonal / 19.04.2022
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
Toulouse FC
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - Toulouse FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Toulouse FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
33219372
2
AC AjaccioAJA
33197764
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
331710661
4
Paris FCPAR
33179760
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
33179760
