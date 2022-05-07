Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 37
Stade Océane / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Completed
1
2
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Le Havre AC - AJ Auxerre

Highlights

Le Havre AC
AJ Auxerre

Statistics

Lineups

Le Havre AC
4-3-1-2
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3
Le Havre AC
4-3-1-2
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3
Le Havre AC
AJ Auxerre
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
372310479
2
AC AjaccioAJA
37219772
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
372011671
4
Paris FCPAR
371910867
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
371910867
8
Le Havre ACHAV
3713111350
Related matches

Valenciennes FC
1
0
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
SC Bastia
0
1
Rodez Aveyron
Dijon FCO
2
3
AS Nancy-Lorraine
Pau FC
2
2
Chamois Niortais

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Le Havre AC and AJ Auxerre with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 7 May 2022.

Catch the latest Le Havre AC and AJ Auxerre news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

