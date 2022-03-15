Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 29
Stade des Costières / 15.03.2022
Nîmes Olympique
Rescheduled
-
-
AJ Auxerre
Nîmes Olympique - AJ Auxerre Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

AJ Auxerre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
28169357
2
Paris FCPAR
28167555
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
28149551
4
AC AjaccioAJA
28156751
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
28138747
7
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
281161139
