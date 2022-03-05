Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 27
Stade des Costières / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Advertisement
Ad

Nîmes Olympique - Paris FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
26159254
2
Paris FCPAR
26156551
3
AC AjaccioAJA
26146648
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
26129545
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
26128644
9
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
261051135
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Nîmes Olympique and Paris FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Nîmes Olympique and Paris FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.