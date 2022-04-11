Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 32
Stade Charléty / 11.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dijon-fco/teamcenter.shtml
Dijon FCO
Advertisement
Ad

Paris FC - Dijon FCO

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

Dijon FCO

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
32209369
2
AC AjaccioAJA
32187761
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
321610658
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
32169757
5
Paris FCPAR
31168756
12
Dijon FCODIJ
311251441
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Chamois Niortais
0
0
Nîmes Olympique
Grenoble Foot 38
0
2
SM Caen
AJ Auxerre
1
0
Valenciennes FC
AC Ajaccio
2
1
Pau FC

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Paris FC and Dijon FCO with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 April 2022.

Catch the latest Paris FC and Dijon FCO news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.