Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Stade Charléty / 17.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Advertisement
Ad

Paris FC - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
382310579
2
AC AjaccioAJA
38229775
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
382111674
4
Paris FCPAR
382010870
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
381911868
Advertisement
Ad

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Paris FC and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 17 May 2022.

Catch the latest Paris FC and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.