Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 38
Stade Charléty / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Advertisement
Ad

Paris FC - Grenoble Foot 38

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

Grenoble Foot 38

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
372310479
2
AC AjaccioAJA
37219772
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
372011671
4
Paris FCPAR
371910867
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
371910867
14
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
371281744
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Nancy-Lorraine
-
-
Pau FC
14/05
Chamois Niortais
-
-
Valenciennes FC
14/05
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
Dijon FCO
14/05
AC Ajaccio
-
-
Toulouse FC
14/05

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Paris FC and Grenoble Foot 38 with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Paris FC and Grenoble Foot 38 news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.