Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 34
Stade Charléty / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Paris FC - SM Caen

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
33219372
2
AC AjaccioAJA
33197764
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
331710661
4
Paris FCPAR
33179760
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
33179760
7
SM CaenCAE
3312101146
