Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 36
Stade Charléty / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Advertisement
Ad

Paris FC - Valenciennes FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
352210376
2
AC AjaccioAJA
35208768
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
351811665
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
351810764
5
Paris FCPAR
35189863
16
Valenciennes FCVAL
358131437
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AJ Auxerre
-
-
USL Dunkerque
30/04
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
SC Bastia
30/04
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
-
-
Pau FC
30/04
AS Nancy-Lorraine
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
30/04

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Paris FC and Valenciennes FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Paris FC and Valenciennes FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.