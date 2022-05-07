Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 37
Nouste Camp / 07.05.2022
Pau FC
Completed
2
2
Chamois Niortais
Pau FC - Chamois Niortais

Highlights

Pau FC
Chamois Niortais

Statistics

Lineups

Pau FC
4-4-2
Chamois Niortais
4-5-1
Pau FC
4-4-2
Chamois Niortais
4-5-1
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
Scorers
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
372310479
2
AC AjaccioAJA
37219772
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
372011671
4
Paris FCPAR
371910867
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
371910867
10
Chamois NiortaisNIO
3712101546
12
Pau FCPAU
371371746
