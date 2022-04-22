Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 35
Nouste Camp / 22.04.2022
Pau FC
Not started
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Pau FC - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pau FC

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
342110373
2
AC AjaccioAJA
34207767
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
341810664
4
Paris FCPAR
34189763
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
341710761
13
Pau FCPAU
341261642
