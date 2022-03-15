Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 29
Stade Robert Diochon / 15.03.2022
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Rescheduled
-
-
AC Ajaccio
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - AC Ajaccio Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

AC Ajaccio

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
28169357
2
Paris FCPAR
28167555
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
28149551
4
AC AjaccioAJA
28156751
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
28138747
18
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
28791230
