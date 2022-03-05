Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 27
Stade Paul-Lignon / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Advertisement
Ad

Rodez Aveyron - AJ Auxerre Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rodez Aveyron

AJ Auxerre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
26159254
2
Paris FCPAR
26156551
3
AC AjaccioAJA
26146648
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
26129545
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
26128644
14
Rodez AveyronROD
26791030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Rodez Aveyron and AJ Auxerre with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Rodez Aveyron and AJ Auxerre news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.