Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 35
Stade Armand Césari-Furiani / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
SC Bastia - Paris FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Bastia

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
342110373
2
AC AjaccioAJA
34207767
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
341810664
4
Paris FCPAR
34189763
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
341710761
14
SC BastiaBAS
348161040
