SC Bastia - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SC Bastia and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 8 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Régis Brouard or Fabien Mercadal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SC Bastia and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SC Bastia and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

