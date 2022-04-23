Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 35
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
SM Caen - AJ Auxerre

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SM Caen
AJ Auxerre
SM Caen

AJ Auxerre

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
342110373
2
AC AjaccioAJA
34207767
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
341810664
4
Paris FCPAR
34189763
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
341710761
8
SM CaenCAE
3412101246
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between SM Caen and AJ Auxerre with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest SM Caen and AJ Auxerre news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.