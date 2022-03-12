Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 28
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 12.03.2022
SM Caen
Rescheduled
-
-
Toulouse FC
SM Caen - Toulouse FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SM Caen

Toulouse FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
27169257
2
Paris FCPAR
27157552
3
AC AjaccioAJA
27156651
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
27139548
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
27138647
13
SM CaenCAE
27881132
