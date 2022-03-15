Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 29
Stadium de Toulouse / 15.03.2022
Toulouse FC
Rescheduled
-
-
Amiens SC
Toulouse FC - Amiens SC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toulouse FC
Amiens SC
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Toulouse FC

Amiens SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
28169357
2
Paris FCPAR
28167555
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
28149551
4
AC AjaccioAJA
28156751
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
28138747
9
Amiens SCAMI
28812836
