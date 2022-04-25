Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 35
Stadium de Toulouse / 25.04.2022
Toulouse FC
Not started
-
-
Chamois Niortais
Toulouse FC - Chamois Niortais

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toulouse FC

Chamois Niortais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
342110373
2
AC AjaccioAJA
35208768
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
351811665
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
351810764
5
Paris FCPAR
35189863
10
Chamois NiortaisNIO
341291345
