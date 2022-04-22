Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 35
Stade du Hainaut / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Valenciennes FC - AC Ajaccio

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Valenciennes FC

AC Ajaccio

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
342110373
2
AC AjaccioAJA
34207767
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
341810664
4
Paris FCPAR
34189763
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
341710761
16
Valenciennes FCVAL
348121436
Related matches

Nîmes Olympique
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
22/04
USL Dunkerque
-
-
Amiens SC
22/04
Le Havre AC
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
22/04
Dijon FCO
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
22/04

