Amiens SC - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 13
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amiens/teamcenter.shtml
Amiens SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Amiens SC

AS Saint-Etienne

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1273224
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1265123
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1272323
4
Amiens SCAMI
1272323
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1264222
19
AS Saint-EtienneStE
122558
