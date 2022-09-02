Amiens SC - Grenoble Foot 38

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 7
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 02.09.2022
Amiens SC
Not started
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Amiens SC

Grenoble Foot 38

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
633012
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
632111
3
Dijon FCODIJ
632111
4
Amiens SCAMI
632111
5
FC MetzMET
631210
10
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
62319
