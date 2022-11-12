Amiens SC - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amiens/teamcenter.shtml
Amiens SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/quevilly/teamcenter.shtml
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Amiens SC

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
6
Amiens SCAMI
1472523
15
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
1436515
