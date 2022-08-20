Amiens SC - SC Bastia

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amiens/teamcenter.shtml
Amiens SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Amiens SC

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
7
Amiens SCAMI
32016
