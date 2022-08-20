AS Saint-Etienne - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

AS Saint-Etienne

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
15
Le Havre ACHAV
30212
20
AS Saint-EtienneStE
3021-1
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Valenciennes FC
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
20/08
Stade Lavallois
-
-
FC Metz
20/08
Amiens SC
-
-
SC Bastia
20/08
Pau FC
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
20/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Le Havre AC with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest AS Saint-Etienne and Le Havre AC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.