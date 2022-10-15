AS Saint-Etienne - Paris FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AS Saint-Etienne

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
11
Paris FCPAR
1134413
18
AS Saint-EtienneStE
112548
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Paris FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest AS Saint-Etienne and Paris FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

