AS Saint-Etienne - Rodez Aveyron

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Saint-Etienne

Rodez Aveyron

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
18
Rodez AveyronROD
1426612
19
AS Saint-EtienneStE
1435611
