AS Saint-Etienne - SC Bastia

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 6
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard / 30.08.2022
AS Saint-Etienne
Not started
-
-
SC Bastia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Saint-Etienne
SC Bastia
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Saint-Etienne

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
532011
2
Dijon FCODIJ
532011
3
En Avant de GuingampGUI
531110
4
Amiens SCAMI
531110
5
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
52218
11
SC BastiaBAS
52036
20
AS Saint-EtienneStE
50320
