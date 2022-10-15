Chamois Niortais - Grenoble Foot 38

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade René-Gaillard / 15.10.2022
Chamois Niortais
Not started
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais
Grenoble Foot 38
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

Grenoble Foot 38

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
8
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1144316
20
Chamois NiortaisNIO
112278
