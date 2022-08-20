Chamois Niortais - Paris FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade René-Gaillard / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
9
Paris FCPAR
31205
13
Chamois NiortaisNIO
31023
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Le Havre AC
20/08
Valenciennes FC
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
20/08
Stade Lavallois
-
-
FC Metz
20/08
Amiens SC
-
-
SC Bastia
20/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Chamois Niortais and Paris FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Chamois Niortais and Paris FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.