Chamois Niortais - SC Bastia

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 2
Stade René-Gaillard / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
11003
2
FC MetzMET
11003
3
Stade LavalloisLAV
11003
4
Chamois NiortaisNIO
11003
5
Dijon FCODIJ
11003
17
SC BastiaBAS
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
06/08
Valenciennes FC
-
-
Le Havre AC
06/08
Pau FC
-
-
Dijon FCO
06/08
Grenoble Foot 38
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
06/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Chamois Niortais and SC Bastia with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Chamois Niortais and SC Bastia news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.