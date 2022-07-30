Dijon FCO - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Parc des Sports Gaston-Gérard / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dijon-fco/teamcenter.shtml
Dijon FCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Dijon FCO

AS Saint-Etienne

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
00000
1
Chamois NiortaisNIO
00000
1
Dijon FCODIJ
00000
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
00000
1
FC AnnecyANN
00000
20
AS Saint-EtienneStE
0000-3
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Annecy
-
-
Chamois Niortais
30/07
FC Metz
-
-
Amiens SC
30/07
En Avant de Guingamp
-
-
Pau FC
30/07
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
Valenciennes FC
30/07

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Dijon FCO and AS Saint-Etienne with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Dijon FCO and AS Saint-Etienne news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.