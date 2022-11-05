Dijon FCO - En Avant de Guingamp

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 14
Parc des Sports Gaston-Gérard / 05.11.2022
Dijon FCO
Not started
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Dijon FCO

En Avant de Guingamp

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1383227
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1375126
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1373324
4
Amiens SCAMI
1372423
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1364322
8
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1354419
15
Dijon FCODIJ
1334613
