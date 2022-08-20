Dijon FCO - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Parc des Sports Gaston-Gérard / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dijon-fco/teamcenter.shtml
Dijon FCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Dijon FCO

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
8
Dijon FCODIJ
31205
10
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
31114
