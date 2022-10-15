Dijon FCO - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Parc des Sports Gaston-Gérard / 15.10.2022
Dijon FCO
Not started
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dijon FCO

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
12
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
1134413
14
Dijon FCODIJ
1133512
