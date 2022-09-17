En Avant de Guingamp - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 9
Stade de Roudourou / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

En Avant de Guingamp

AS Saint-Etienne

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
851216
2
Le Havre ACHAV
843115
3
SM CaenCAE
843115
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
842214
5
Amiens SCAMI
842214
6
En Avant de GuingampGUI
741213
15
AS Saint-EtienneStE
82427
