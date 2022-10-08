En Avant de Guingamp - FC Annecy

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 11
Stade de Roudourou / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

En Avant de Guingamp

FC Annecy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1062220
2
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
4
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1053218
17
FC AnnecyANN
102359
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Metz
08/10
Paris FC
-
-
Valenciennes FC
08/10
SM Caen
-
-
Chamois Niortais
08/10
Amiens SC
-
-
Dijon FCO
08/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between En Avant de Guingamp and FC Annecy with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest En Avant de Guingamp and FC Annecy news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.