En Avant de Guingamp - Pau FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Stade de Roudourou / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pau/teamcenter.shtml
Pau FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

En Avant de Guingamp

Pau FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
00000
1
Chamois NiortaisNIO
00000
1
Dijon FCODIJ
00000
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
00000
1
FC AnnecyANN
00000
1
Pau FCPAU
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Dijon FCO
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
30/07
FC Annecy
-
-
Chamois Niortais
30/07
FC Metz
-
-
Amiens SC
30/07
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
Valenciennes FC
30/07

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between En Avant de Guingamp and Pau FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest En Avant de Guingamp and Pau FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.