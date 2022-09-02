En Avant de Guingamp - Rodez Aveyron

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 7
Stade de Roudourou / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rodez-aveyron/teamcenter.shtml
Rodez Aveyron
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

En Avant de Guingamp

Rodez Aveyron

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
633012
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
632111
3
Dijon FCODIJ
632111
4
Amiens SCAMI
632111
5
FC MetzMET
631210
7
En Avant de GuingampGUI
631210
18
Rodez AveyronROD
61235
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
-
-
Chamois Niortais
02/09
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
Stade Lavallois
02/09
Le Havre AC
-
-
SM Caen
02/09
Amiens SC
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
02/09

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between En Avant de Guingamp and Rodez Aveyron with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest En Avant de Guingamp and Rodez Aveyron news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.