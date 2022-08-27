FC Annecy - Grenoble Foot 38

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Parc des Sports / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Annecy logo
FC Annecy
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Annecy

Grenoble Foot 38

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
13
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
41215
19
FC AnnecyANN
40131
