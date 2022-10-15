FC Annecy - Pau FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Parc des Sports / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pau/teamcenter.shtml
Pau FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Annecy

Pau FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
13
FC AnnecyANN
1133512
16
Pau FCPAU
1125411
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Paris FC
15/10
Valenciennes FC
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
15/10
Dijon FCO
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
15/10
Stade Lavallois
-
-
SM Caen
15/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Annecy and Pau FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Annecy and Pau FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.