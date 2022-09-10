FC Annecy - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 8
Parc des Sports / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/quevilly/teamcenter.shtml
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Annecy
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Annecy

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
742114
2
Amiens SCAMI
742114
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
741213
4
Le Havre ACHAV
733112
5
SM CaenCAE
733112
15
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
71427
17
FC AnnecyANN
71336
